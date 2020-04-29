Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $377,000 in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $603,332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,890,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,236,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,234 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,989,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,252,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,276 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson purchased 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $194,326.30. Also, CFO Anders Malmstrom purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.73. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

