Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 46.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MIC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

NYSE:MIC opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.60. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie sold 65,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $998,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

