Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,890 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alaska Air Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

