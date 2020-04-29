Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,668 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 262,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,816,000 after buying an additional 84,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of AAT stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.37). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $98.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.94 per share, for a total transaction of $425,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 8,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $340,583.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 65,410 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,135. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Assets Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.