Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,790 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,790 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

NYSE APAM opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 180.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.