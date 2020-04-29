Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,731 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $25.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

