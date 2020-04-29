Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 700 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $181.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 0.39. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $270.23.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of Erie Indemnity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.