Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,660 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LULU shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.42.

Shares of LULU opened at $224.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

