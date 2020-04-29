Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,950 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,868,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 1,059,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,346,000 after buying an additional 130,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,935,000 after buying an additional 164,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,158.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,011,000 after buying an additional 888,297 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.18.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,212 shares of company stock valued at $102,626,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $100.39.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 70.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

