Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Docusign by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 372,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $29,266,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,828.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $29,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,737. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. Docusign Inc has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $111.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.87.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Docusign from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

