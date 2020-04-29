Novocure (NVCR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Novocure’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Novocure to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Novocure alerts:

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Novocure has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -910.38 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Novocure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Novocure from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,534,573.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares in the company, valued at $10,605,664.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 27,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $1,953,849.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,297,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,623 shares of company stock worth $5,533,330 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.