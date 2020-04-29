NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,554,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,822,000 after buying an additional 2,640,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $49,361,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 443,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 242.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 191,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,746,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NS opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. NuStar Energy L.P. has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $30.06. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.20.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.01 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

In other news, Director Robert J. Munch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Greehey acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $473,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at $66,992,738.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 86,645 shares of company stock worth $624,923 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

