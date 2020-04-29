Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Update

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the March 31st total of 61,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.8 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:NES opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $9.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

