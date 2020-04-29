OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 1st

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OceanFirst Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.07. OceanFirst Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.59 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

OCFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Also, Director Steven E. Brady sold 11,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $280,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,730 shares of company stock valued at $956,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.