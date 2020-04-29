Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ODX opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 14.15. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.53). The stock has a market capitalization of $857,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

