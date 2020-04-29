Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $8.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.99. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2,700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2020 earnings at $9.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $32.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,404.82.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,314.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,153.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,034.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,903.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $8,070,972,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $623,193,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

