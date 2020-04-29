Oppenheimer Comments on Landstar System, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Landstar System in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.29 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.57.

LSTR opened at $108.03 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $119.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 465.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 43.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 53.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

