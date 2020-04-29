Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRIP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Tripadvisor stock opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $56.60. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tripadvisor news, CEO Stephen Kaufer purchased 44,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,456 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,509 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 116,282 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 117.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,383 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

