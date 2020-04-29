ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on ORBC. BidaskClub upgraded ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ORBCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

ORBCOMM stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. ORBCOMM has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The company has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Eisenberg bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,005.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg bought 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,942.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORBC. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.