Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 33,592 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 1,785.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CIT Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,742,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 958,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,545,000 after acquiring an additional 292,346 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 500,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after acquiring an additional 286,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,955,000 after acquiring an additional 277,210 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Insiders have bought 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIT opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.08. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

CIT Group Company Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

