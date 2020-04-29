Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 29,187 Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 339.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Phreesia stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.05 million and a PE ratio of -5.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.58) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phreesia will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $2,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 9,142 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $308,085.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,309 shares of company stock worth $4,882,495 in the last three months.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

