Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,775 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 164.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 137,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.08). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $954.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,390 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.92, for a total value of $250,588.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,313,733.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,012 shares of company stock worth $2,285,515 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

