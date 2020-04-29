Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,186,000 after purchasing an additional 49,959 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SPR. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.60.

NYSE:SPR opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $62.02.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

