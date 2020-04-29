Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FormFactor by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,222,000 after acquiring an additional 525,584 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 283,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 140,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269 over the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

FormFactor stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

