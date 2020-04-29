Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $620,000 Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 165,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on INT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of World Fuel Services in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

World Fuel Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

