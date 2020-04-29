Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $757,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $23.31 and a 52 week high of $60.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

