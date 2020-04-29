Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,644,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,485,000 after buying an additional 54,817 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

