Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innospec were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 26.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 538.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IOSP. BidaskClub lowered Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.36. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

