Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 168 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Gartner from $131.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gartner from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NYSE IT opened at $114.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.04. Gartner Inc has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $171.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,151.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

