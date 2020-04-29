Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 415 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,512,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $298,247,000 after acquiring an additional 118,320 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,085,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $137,849,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,484,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 620,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SXT. ValuEngine raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered Sensient Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of SXT opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.14.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.51 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Joseph Carleone purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.85 per share, for a total transaction of $109,700.00. Also, CEO Paul Manning purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.85 per share, with a total value of $54,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,744,225.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.