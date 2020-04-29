Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 538 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,776 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,365,000 after buying an additional 39,080 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,986,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,457,000 after buying an additional 637,543 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $509,737.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.56. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

