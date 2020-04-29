Origin Sport (ORS) Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Origin Sport token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Origin Sport has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $2.55 million worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Origin Sport Token Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Origin Sport Token Trading

Origin Sport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

