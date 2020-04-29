Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) versus CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) Head-To-Head Contrast

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR) and Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get CENTRAIS ELETRI/S alerts:

0.6% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ormat Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Ormat Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 38.56% 11.56% 4.11% Ormat Technologies 11.81% 5.01% 2.33%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Ormat Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $7.03 billion 0.82 $2.72 billion N/A N/A Ormat Technologies $746.04 million 4.19 $88.10 million $1.46 41.92

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Ormat Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and Ormat Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ormat Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Ormat Technologies has a consensus target price of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Ormat Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ormat Technologies is more favorable than CENTRAIS ELETRI/S.

Risk & Volatility

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ormat Technologies has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ormat Technologies pays out 30.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Ormat Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants and held interests in various other plants with a total installed capacity of 42,350 Megawatts (MW); 112 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with an installed capacity of 2,646 MW; and 2 nuclear power plants with an installed capacity of 1,990 MW. The company also operates 71,684 kilometers of transmission lines and 6 power distributors that serve approximately 4.4 million consumers. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc. engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. The Product segment designs, manufactures, and sells equipment for geothermal, recovered energy-based electricity generation, and remote power units, such as fossil fuel powered turbo-generators and heavy duty direct-current generators. This segment also provides services relating to the engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants. The Product segment serves contractors; developers, owners, and operators of geothermal power plants; and owners and operators of interstate natural gas pipelines, gas processing plants, and cement plants, as well as companies in other energy-intensive industrial processes. The Other segment offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services. Ormat Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENTRAIS ELETRI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.