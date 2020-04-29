Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Orrstown Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 50.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Orrstown Financial Services has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.03 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 14.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.