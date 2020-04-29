Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dmc Global by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dmc Global by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after buying an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Dmc Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of Dmc Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Dmc Global from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital downgraded Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dmc Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dmc Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of BOOM stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. Dmc Global Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). Dmc Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

