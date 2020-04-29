Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 50.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETH. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of NYSE ETH opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.