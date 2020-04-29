Pacer Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $4,889,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on REG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

REG opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

