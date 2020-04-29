Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $38,000 Position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Matrix Service in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matrix Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NASDAQ MTRX opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 million, a P/E ratio of -498.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. Matrix Service Co has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $24.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $318.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.61 million. Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

