Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $46,000 Holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,928 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter worth $1,303,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G. Thomas Hough acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,435.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $24.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $246.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $213.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.91 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

