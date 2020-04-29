Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $64,000 Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) by 44.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RECN. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,669,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,594,000 after acquiring an additional 624,945 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,362,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 49,379 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 107,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RECN opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $342.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.08 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Resources Connection from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

