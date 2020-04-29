Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Mcilwraith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,184.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VIVO. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

