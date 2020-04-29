Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Tredegar by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Tredegar during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tredegar by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tredegar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,611,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tredegar by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tredegar alerts:

Shares of TG stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $524.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $232.43 million for the quarter. Tredegar had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.79%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Tredegar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tredegar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.