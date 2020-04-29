Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.92. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IR. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.