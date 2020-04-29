Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in Hawkins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a one year low of $26.82 and a one year high of $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Hawkins had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HWKN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.