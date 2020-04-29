Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 44.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Agree Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Agree Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other news, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $147,595.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome R. Rossi bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, with a total value of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $45.23 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

