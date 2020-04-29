Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.