Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 2,524 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 6,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $130,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.18.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

