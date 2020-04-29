Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 4,576 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 3,887.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.55 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

