Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 723 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

In other news, EVP Jay Young purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jackson Hsieh bought 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

