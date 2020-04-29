Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 7,999 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 65.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Myers Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MYE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Myers Industries from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Myers Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYE opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

